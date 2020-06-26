Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge

Nike reports $790 million Q4 loss as sales plunge due to Covid-19

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 26 2020, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 08:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sports giant Nike reported a surprise loss Thursday as shutdowns due to Covid-19 prompted a big drop in revenues in spite of higher online sales.

Nike reported a loss of $790 million in the quarter ending May 31, which translated to a loss of 51 cents per share compared with analyst expectations for nine cents per share in profit.

Revenues tumbled 38 percent to $6.3 billion following huge declines in sales in most of the world.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In North America, the company's biggest operating region, revenues plunged 46 percent to $2.2 billion.

Nike said 90 percent of its stores were closed for roughly eight weeks during the quarter in three of its four operating regions, with the exception being Greater China. A bright spot was online sales, with digital sales increasing 75 percent during the quarter.

The results are among the first by a major company to detail the hit from the coronavirus during the period of peak shutdowns. Nike is on a different fiscal calendar than most other large companies, with its fourth quarter ending May 31.

The second-quarter earnings period, which covers the quarter ending June 30, will begin in mid-July.

Shares of Nike fell 3.7 percent ot $97.61.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nike
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for economic an miracle

Hoping for economic an miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 