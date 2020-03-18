No plan to privatise Indian Railways : Piyush Goyal

There is no plan to privatise Indian Railways as it belongs to the people of the country, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways, the Minister said the government will invest Rs 50 lakh crore in the national transporter over the next 12 years.

However, the Minister said to provide better services a few services of railways will be handed over to the private sector.

Participating in the discussion Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien, said that several initiatives of the railways which is being implemented by the NDA dispensation was started by former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bannerjee during UPA regime.

Countering this, Goyal cited various news reports on the performance of the railways under former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bannerjee. "I don't want to politicise the issue of losses," he added.

Taking a dig at the TMC ruled West Bengal Government, Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi said there were encroachments on both sides of tracks in West Bengal.

During the protests against the amended citizenship law, maximum damage to railways property took place in the state, Angadi said.

Objecting to Angadi statement, Trinamool Congress members in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday staged a walkout in protest.