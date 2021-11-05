Novavax completes process for WHO's approval of vaccine

Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of Covid-19 vaccine

The company is also expecting regulators in countries including India and the Philippines to decide on its vaccine within weeks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 05 2021, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 02:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization.

The company submitted to the health agency all modules required for the evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, days after receiving its first emergency use authorization from Indonesia.

The company is also expecting regulators in countries including India and the Philippines to decide on its vaccine within weeks.

A green light from the WHO would set the stage for Novavax to begin shipping doses to the COVAX program that supplies shots to low-income countries.

Novavax is prepared to deliver its vaccine globally, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said in a statement. The company said it remains on track to file for US approval by end of the year.

The Maryland-based vaccine developer reported a bigger net loss of $322.4 million, or $4.31 per share, for the third quarter, compared to $197.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $178.8 million, mainly due to increased development activities relating to its Covid vaccine, including services performed under the US government agreement and royalties from licensing pacts.

United States
Novavax
World Health Organization
Coronavirus vaccine

