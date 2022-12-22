Now find data on major stocks, ETFs, crypto on Twitter

Now find data on major stocks, ETFs, crypto on Twitter

In a thread, the Twitter Business account explained the new feature and how it would work

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:36 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Amid a slew of new features, Twitter has unveiled a financial feature with its eye on investors and financial traders and institutions, which enables users to see charts and graphs related to major stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies in a tweet.

In a thread, the Twitter Business account explained the new feature and how it would work. 

When a user types the formal abbreviation of a major stock after a ‘$’ symbol, the stock becomes a link and will direct the user to results about the stock, like its pricing graph and other trading data.

“When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols,” the tweet read.

A user can also search for these symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a tweet. Many of these symbols will work in the search box of Twitter with or without the ‘$’ sign. 

New boss Elon Musk lauded the team for the feature.

However, this new feature will reprotedly not end at this. In the coming days, the  Twitter team is expected to expand and include more features streamlining user experience and coverage of symbols, the details for which will be updated soon. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Finance
Stocks
Markets
Business News
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 