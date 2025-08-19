India Politics Highlights | Will Rahul apologise for floating lies, asks BJP amid voter surge row in Maharashtra

Two days after NDA announced C P Radhakrishnan as their Vice President candidate, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc too has announced their own candidate today, former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy. Though talks remained inconclusive on Monday, a meeting of leaders of “all Opposition parties in Parliament” convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 12:30 pm finally resulted in announcing Reddy's name. On the other hand, the proceedings in Parliament as seen little business ever since the Monsoon session as protest against Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar has intensified. Thanks for staying with us, we will be back tomorrow. Goodnight!