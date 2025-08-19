Menu
India Politics Highlights | Will Rahul apologise for floating lies, asks BJP amid voter surge row in Maharashtra

Two days after NDA announced C P Radhakrishnan as their Vice President candidate, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc too has announced their own candidate today, former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy. Though talks remained inconclusive on Monday, a meeting of leaders of “all Opposition parties in Parliament” convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 12:30 pm finally resulted in announcing Reddy's name. On the other hand, the proceedings in Parliament as seen little business ever since the Monsoon session as protest against Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar has intensified. Thanks for staying with us, we will be back tomorrow. Goodnight!
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:22 IST
Highlights
09:3919 Aug 2025

India Politics | Kiren Rijiju urges Oppn to allow Parliament to felicitate Capt Subhanshu Shukla

10:3319 Aug 2025

India Politics | PM Modi felicitates CP Radhakrishnan

10:4019 Aug 2025

India Politics | PM Modi appeals to all including oppn for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as VP

16:4819 Aug 2025

Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for floating lies: BJP

15:3719 Aug 2025

India Politics LIVE | AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and party have decided that we will support former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy: Sanjay Singh

13:3219 Aug 2025

India Politics LIVE | Rahul Gandhi will become PM after next Lok Sabha polls: Tejashwi Yadav

13:1419 Aug 2025

India Politics LIVE | All Oppn agreed to this: Kharge announces I.N.D.I.A. candidate name

12:4819 Aug 2025

India Politics LIVE |  BJP using Nitish till Bihar polls, will discard him and install own CM: Kanhaiya

Published 19 August 2025, 03:04 IST
