Now, HDFC customers can link Rupay credit cards to UPI

Now, HDFC Bank customers can link Rupay credit cards to UPI

Till last year, UPI was being linked only to savings accounts, from where the payments used to be debited

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 16 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 20:10 ist
Representative Images. Credit: iStock Photo

HDFC Bank has become the first private sector lender to offer its customers the option to use their Rupay credit cards on the unified payments interface (UPI).

Till last year, UPI was being linked to savings accounts from where the payments used to be debited.

From now on, HDFC Bank Rupay credit cards can be linked to a UPI ID enabling a customer to use the credit card on popular payments platforms.

Also Read | Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

The bank's country head for payments Parag Rao said this move will offer customers even more flexibility and convenience to make digital payments.

"We believe linking Rupay credit card on UPI to be a game-changer for the ecosystem and will give impetus to the adoption of UPI across businesses with multiple use cases," National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief operating officer Praveena Rai said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
HDFC Bank
UPI
RuPay
NPCI
banks

What's Brewing

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

 