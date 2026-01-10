Menu
Priyanka Gandhi 'silent' on Kannadigas’ rights, quick to lobby for Kerala: LoP Ashoka

In a post on X, Ashoka alleged that Vadra was quick to lobby the Karnataka government whenever Kerala faced challenges, but does not show similar concern when Kannadigas face problems.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 10:28 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 10:28 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaPriyanka GandhiKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

