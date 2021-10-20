Oil could reach $100/bbl in first half of 2022, says Iraqi minister

Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in the first or second quarter of next year as global inventories are at their lowest level, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.
