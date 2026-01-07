<p>Bengaluru: The Chennammanakere Achukattu police are searching for two persons who allegedly cheated a co-operative society in South Bengaluru of Rs 2.97 crore by using fake property documents, officials said.</p>.<p>The fraud came to light after Poojashree PV, CEO of Surabhi Souharda Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd in Banashankari 3rd Stage, lodged a police complaint on December 24.</p>.<p>The FIR named Niranjan MP and Dharesh S Anchan as suspects.</p>.<p>Poojashree, 37, told police that Niranjan, who stayed near Old Madras Road in Bengaluru, availed a Rs 2.20-crore loan in two parts, of Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.60 crore in 2022. He submitted documents for two properties: one in Pattanagere and another in Kengeri.</p>.<p>“By using the documents of these two properties, Niranjan filled out the form and received the loan. Anchan, a resident of Kurubarahalli, was named as the surety,” the complainant said.</p>.<p>Suspicion arose when Niranjan did not repay the loan.</p>.<p>Co-operative society officials visited the address he had provided and learnt he did not live there. Officials then visited the sub-registrar’s office and found that Niranjan had cheated them by submitting colour photocopies of the property documents.</p>.<p>They also found that on April 15, 2016, the documents for the Pattanagere site had already been mortgaged at the Saraswathipuram branch of Bank of Baroda in Mysuru.</p>.<p>“It was also found that fraud cases regarding the Pattanagere property have been registered against Niranjan MP at Bengaluru City's Basavanagudi police station and Bagalagunte police station,” the complainant said.</p>.<p>“With the intention of cheating the co-operative society, Niranjan and Dharesh Anchan conspired together, submitted fake colour Xerox documents related to sites that were already mortgaged and obtained a total principal amount of Rs 2,20,00,000 in the form of a loan.</p>.<p>“Including the current interest, the total amount owed is Rs 2,97,00,000 as of December 20, 2025.”</p>.<p>The suspects have been booked under BNS sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(2) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).</p>.<p>“A search is underway to trace the suspects and further investigation is ongoing,” a police investigator said.</p>