Oil demand won't recover till 2021 end: Morgan Stanley

Oil demand won't recover to 2019 levels until end of 2021: Morgan Stanley

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 29 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 20:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Global oil demand will take until the last quarter of 2021 to recover to its 2019 levels as countries emerge slowly from the coronavirus crisis, Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday.

"The demand recovery will be somewhat muted, and we could see some structural changes to people's behaviour," Morgan Stanley's head of oil research Martijn Rats told reporters.

The Wall Street bank expects benchmark U.S. oil prices to stabilise at around $40 a barrel and Brent crude prices to steady at around $45 a barrel next year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Oil
Morgan Stanley
Wall Street

What's Brewing

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 