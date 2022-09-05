Oil prices climb more than $1/bbl before OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices climb more than $1/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices have fallen in the past three consecutive months, after touching multi-year highs in March

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Sep 05 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 10:49 ist
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to tweak production and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

Brent crude futures rose $1.43, or 1.5 per cent, to $94.45 a barrel by 0054 GMT after gaining 0.7 per cent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.12 a barrel, up $1.25, or 1.4 per cent, following a 0.3 per cent advance in the previous session. US markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Oil prices have fallen in the past three consecutive months, after touching multi-year highs in March, on concerns that interest rate hikes and Covid-19 curbs in parts of China, the world's top crude importer, may slow global economic growth and cool oil demand.

Also Read — US 'determined' to enforce price cap on Russian oil

At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight.

"While we expect the group to keep output unchanged, the rhetoric may be bullish as it looks to arrest the recent fall in prices," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Russia does not support an oil production cut at this time and it is likely OPEC+ will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, negotiations dragged on in attempts to revive the revival the West's 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. An agreement to do so could allow Tehran to increase exports and improve global supplies.

The White House on Friday rejected linking the deal with the closure of investigations by the UN nuclear watchdog a day after Iran reopened the issue, according to a Western diplomat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Commodities
OPEC
OPEC+
Oil
Oil prices
Brent crude
United States

What's Brewing

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

 