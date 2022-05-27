Fire in e-scooters: Panel to submit report on May 30

Panel probing incidents of fire in electric two-wheelers to submit report on May 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 16:46 ist

An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate the cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire and suggest remedial measures will submit its report next week, a senior government official said on Friday.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.

"The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit its report on May 30," the official told PTI.

Also Read | Battery defects caused EV fires, DRDO says: Report 

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm engulfed in fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

Fire Accident
Electric Vehicles
India News

