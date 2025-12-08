Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mother, 4-year-old die in suspected geyser leak in Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar

Kiran came in the evening and rushed his wife and child to Victoria Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 18:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 18:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us