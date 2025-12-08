Mother, 4-year-old die in suspected geyser leak in Bengaluru's Govindarajanagar

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died after inhaling toxic fumes from a suspected geyser leak at their house in Panchasheel Nagar, near Govindarajanagar in southwestern Bengaluru, on Monday. </p><p>According to police, Chandini had taken the child, Yavi, for a bath around noon when both reportedly fell unconscious due to fumes emanating from the bathroom geyser. Her husband Kiran, a carpenter, was at work at the time. Their another daughter, Jahnavi, was at school. </p>.Bengaluru: Grandmother, daughter die by suicide after poisoning 14-year-old boy over financial distress.<p>Kiran came in the evening and rushed his wife and child to Victoria Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. </p><p>Govindarajanagar police conducted spot mahazar and are verifying whether carbon monoxide leakage from the geyser caused the death.</p>