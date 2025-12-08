Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Statue of late minister H C Srikantaiah at Hirisave, Channarayapatna to mark birth centenary celebrations

He was an influential politician in Karnataka state politics in the 1980s and 1990s.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 18:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 18:03 IST
Karnataka NewsChannarayapatnaHirisave

Follow us on :

Follow Us