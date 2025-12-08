<p>Channarayapatna: Congress leaders announced that a statue of the late minister H C Srikantaiah will be unveiled at both Hirisave and Channarayapatna next year, in July, to mark his birth centenary celebrations.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, at Channarayapatna, on Monday, Congress leaders K B Uday Kumar, V G Ashok, and Babu said, Srikantaiah was born on July 18, 1926, and thus various programmes will be organised to mark his birth centenary. “We also plan to organise a free health checkup camp and a sports meet in Srikantaiah’s memory. </p>.Sarva Hindu Samaj to take out 'Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28.<p>He was an influential politician in Karnataka state politics in the 1980s and 1990s. He was instrumental in establishing several institutions and developing infrastructure projects. He was instrumental in the construction of Channarayapatna Bus Stand; Hemavati Cooperative Sugar Factory (HSSK), considered the lifeblood of farmers of the region; Adichunchanagiri education institutions; Town Municipal Council building; construction of a Travelers' Bungalow; and several lift irrigation projects. He even donated his own land for the construction of the Bus Stand in Hirisave,” they said.</p><p>“Srikantaiah’s grandson, H C Deepu, along with his family members, will jointly celebrate Srikantaiah's birth centenary in a meaningful way. Everyone, irrespective of their party affiliation, will be invited. We would frequently meet to discuss and finalise the blueprint of the programmes, they said.</p><p>Congress leaders Sachin, Rudresh, and Girish were present at the press conference.</p>