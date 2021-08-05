Penn National to buy Score Media in about $2 bn deal

Penn National to buy sports-betting firm Score Media in about $2 bn deal

Score will operate as a standalone business based in Toronto, the companies said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 20:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Penn National Gaming Inc has agreed to buy Canadian digital media and sports-betting firm Score Media and Gaming Inc in a cash-and-stock deal worth nearly $2 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Score's shareholders will get $17 in cash and 0.2398 shares of Penn National for each share held. That implies a per-share value of $34, which represents a premium of nearly 87% to the stock's last closing price on the Nasdaq.

The deal "should lead to significant savings in third-party platform costs and allow us to broaden our product offerings," Penn National Chief Executive Jay Snowden said in a statement.

Score will operate as a standalone business based in Toronto, the companies said.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Code Advisors LLC were the financial advisers to Penn National, while Morgan Stanley & Co and Canaccord Genuity Group were the financial advisers to Score.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

deal
Business News
digital media
gaming
Gaming industry

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 