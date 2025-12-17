<p>Bengaluru: From shoes to iPhones and air fryers, the country searched for everything on Flipkart. In its annual insights report, #FlipTrends2025, the e-commerce company said air fryers crossed 18 lakh searches, edging past microwaves in one of the year’s closest races. Interestingly, a customer in Mumbai added 20 packets of Korean Ramen to a single order. A shopper from Gurugram checked out with a TCL 291 cm 115-inch Ultra HD 4K Mini LED Smart Google TV worth Rs 30 lakh.</p><p>In its insights, the e-commerce firm revealed that grocery and daily essentials became one of the company's most consistent shopping patterns in 2025. Everyday staples grew strongly, with soaps and body wash rising by 45%, detergents by 41% and soft drinks increasing by 34% in Tier 2 cities, including Cuttack and Guwahati. Non-metro India started shopping like metros as tier-2 and 3 cities powered the platform's strongest momentum in 2025. Bardhaman, Cuttack, East Godavari, Krishna, and Medinipur have emerged as top growth hubs.</p><p>With more than 14 million customers making their first-ever transaction on Flipkart Fashion, it continued to be a top entry point for new users as the average customer age remained between 15 and 24 years. Across demographics, people explored silhouettes like baggy jeans, oversized t-shirts, coord sets, and cargo pants with colour palettes ranging from soft pastels to bold neons.</p><p>Laptops and tablets remained popular, while gaming tablets, laptop power banks, and creator tools gained traction among shoppers seeking multi-use devices. When air quality dropped in the north, air purifier orders on Flipkart Minutes rose 11X in November compared to early October and peaked at 13X during the same month, while overall demand on the platform climbed 1.3X month on month, the report showed.</p><p>Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, “The insights from #FlipTrends2025 tell the story of a confident digital nation. It was the year shopping became muscle memory, Gen Z turned viral scrolls into instant trends, and Tier 2 cities led the charge in premiumisation. This clearly shows that the lines between content and commerce have blurred."</p><p>The platform said that Gen Z made 3 am the new primetime with over 40% 10-minute deliveries turning impulse scrolls into instant checkouts.</p>