<h2>SHANTI | Lok Sabha passes bill to open up nuclear sector for private participation</h2>.<p>Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the nuclear energy bill with Union minister Jitendra Singh asserting that it would help India achieve its target of 100 GW atomic energy generation by 2047.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shanti-lok-sabha-passes-bill-to-open-up-nuclear-sector-for-private-participation-3834334">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Rejects the false narrative': India summons Bangladesh envoy, conveys concerns over security of its Dhaka mission</h2>.<p>Riaz Hamidullah, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, on Wednesday by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and conveyed its concern over certain extremist elements "announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rejects-the-false-narrative-india-summons-bangladesh-envoy-conveys-concerns-over-security-of-its-dhaka-mission-3834014">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress spent more than BJP on 'party propaganda', social media in Delhi polls: ADR</h2>.<p>Congress spent more money than the BJP on "party propaganda" and social media campaigns in the Delhi assembly elections this year, but lagged on expenses on candidates, data shows.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-spent-more-than-bjp-on-party-propaganda-social-media-in-delhi-polls-adr-3834121">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SHANTI Bill: Congress tears into Modi govt over nuclear liability clause</h2>.<p>Opposition on Wednesday objected to the SHANTI Bill in Lok Sabha with senior Congress MP Manish Tewari tearing into the draft law saying that the ruling BJP is undermining India’s energy independence and clean energy goals by breaking a 2010 consensus on nuclear liability regime as well as by not providing clarity on the role of the atomic energy regulator.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shanti-bill-congress-tears-into-modi-govt-over-nuclear-liability-clause-3833987">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'What if he had touched somewhere else': UP minister's remark on hijab row sparks complaint against Nitish Kumar</h2>.<p>Amid the raging controversy over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s alleged attempt to pull the ‘hijab’ from the face of a Muslim woman during a function a few days back, an Uttar Pradesh minister appeared to suggest that it was a petty thing.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/what-if-he-had-touched-somewhere-else-up-ministers-remark-on-hijab-row-sparks-complaint-against-nitish-kumar-3834187">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IT raids at pub co-owned by Shilpa Shetty in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Income Tax (IT) officials launched raids in Bengaluru on Wednesday at a pub co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/it-raids-at-pub-co-owned-by-shilpa-shetty-in-bengaluru-3834172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament passes Bill to repeal, amend 71 obsolete laws to boost ease of living</h2>.<p>Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to repeal or amend 71 obsolete and outdated laws with a view to enhancing ease of living for citizens.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-passes-bill-to-repeal-amend-71-obsolete-laws-to-boost-ease-of-living-3834209">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL auction 2026: Here's how each team stacks up following intense bid wars</h2>.<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction saw 77 players get a contract on Tuesday. A total Rs 215.15 crore was spent by the 10 teams at the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-auction-2026-heres-how-each-team-stacks-up-following-intense-bid-wars-3834197">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air pollution | Supreme Court asks NHAI, MCD to consider shifting or closing 9 toll plazas at Delhi borders</h2>.<p>Taking a serious note of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of directions and asked the NHAI and the MCD to consider either temporary closing or relocating the nine toll plazas at borders of the national capital to ease usual massive traffic congestion.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/air-pollution-supreme-court-asks-nhai-mcd-to-consider-shifting-or-closing-9-toll-plazas-at-delhi-borders-3834147">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount</h2>.<p>Warner Bros Discovery's board rejected Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion hostile bid on Wednesday, saying it failed to provide adequate financing assurances.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/warner-bros-discovery-board-rejects-rival-bid-from-paramount-3834282">Read more</a></p>