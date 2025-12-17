Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | LS passes bill to open up nuclear sector for private players; MEA summons Bangladesh envoy over Dhaka mission safety

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 13:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 13:20 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us