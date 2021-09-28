Piramal Pharma ropes in Kareena Kapoor for baby brand

Piramal Pharma ropes in Kareena Kapoor for baby brand

Piramal Pharma's India consumer products division's portfolio comprises 21 brands

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 16:15 ist
Kareena Kapoor Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Piramal Pharma on Tuesday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for its baby brand.

Founded in 1980s, Little's- Baby Wipes and Comfy Baby Pants has an extensive range of products with offerings for every life stage of a child from 0 to 4 years of age.

Also read: Zydus Wellness ropes in Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for 'Sugar Free'

"Kareena sets a great example of good parenting and resonates with our brand, thus making her a perfect fit.

"Little's as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies," Piramal Pharma Director Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma's India consumer products division's portfolio comprises 21 brands.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Piramal Pharma
Business News
Kareena Kapoor Khan

What's Brewing

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 