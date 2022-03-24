Pratt & Whitney's supply chain support center in Bengaluru to operate from April

Pratt & Whitney has announced its plans to open a world-class global supply chain support centre in Bengaluru.

The centre which began recruiting for its first tranche of 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists is expected to begin operations by April. It will be co-located at Collins Aerospace’s campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, company leaders said on the sidelines of Wings India 2022, the biennial civil aviation event that began in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“It is a first-of-its-kind investment for Pratt & Whitney in India,” said Jim Hamakiotis, vice president, supply management, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “As we build upon our digital transformation efforts, the India centre will play a crucial role in creating an advanced and integrated global supply chain for us.”

Pratt & Whitney is a leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units.

“India provides the perfect ecosystem of aerospace talent, innovation and capabilities for us,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt & Whitney. “Over the years we have made significant investments, including our state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and our advanced R&D centre in Bengaluru. Our new centre shows our continued commitment to India, and we aim to grow our in-country capabilities further.”

The India Capability Center will collaborate with teams across Pratt & Whitney’s global supply chain and will focus on supply chain operations, procurement, and digital analytics.

“The centre will deliver seamless international collaboration. We look forward to building a team that is curious, innovative and aligned to Pratt & Whitney’s mission – and Bengaluru serves as the perfect talent hub,” said Sandeep Sharma, director, India operations, supply chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Pratt & Whitney has a decade-old R&D presence in Bengaluru. The company’s R&D centre at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru focuses on cutting-edge materials and propulsion technologies research.

With over 1700 engines and APUs (Auxiliary Power Units) powering more than 900 aircraft, Pratt & Whitney has the largest footprint of any engine maker in the country, and nearly one in every two people flying in India, fly on planes powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, company officials stated.

