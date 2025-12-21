<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday said that the statement by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda doubting his own party members in the recent land grabbing allegations against him is a sign of ongoing tussle for power within the Congress party.</p>.<p>Writing on X, Ashoka recalled the statement by senior Congress leader and former minister K N Rajanna about the honey-trap attempts against him and his family members. “Now, another minister suspects that his own party colleagues are conspiring to tarnish his image. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that the land-grab allegations against him are being orchestrated by his own party members,” he wrote. </p>.'My own people helped BJP with this': Byre Gowda refutes land-grab charge, hints at internal Congress sabotage.<p>Statement by the minister has held a mirror to the relentless internal squabbles within the Congress party. “Whether it is mere coincidence or a systematic plot that leaders repeatedly identified with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s group are being targeted in this way. Who is the ‘great leader’ behind this conspiracy?” Ashoka sought to know. </p>.<p>Ashoka further stated that his party has no interest in Congress’ internal conflicts. However, if the ruling party is engulfed in such infighting, it will have adverse effects on governance and development of the state, he wrote. Ashoka quoted a news item published in DH along with his statement on X.</p>