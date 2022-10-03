Prices of essential commodities on the rise

Prices of essential commodities on the rise ahead of festive season

The reasons for the increase in wheat prices include various factors like international demand-supply situation

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2022, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 09:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Average retail prices of essential kitchen commodities, including wheat, atta, and rice have seen a significant rise during the last one year, and as the arrival of the festive season may see the trend continue.

As far as wheat is concerned, prices have gone up considerably in the last few months. As per traders at Delhi's wholesale markets, wheat prices have seen a spike crossing a record Rs 2,560 per quintal, due to slower supplies and robust demand.

According to traders, the heat wave led to lower production of wheat this year, impacting the domestic supplies of the agricultural produce.

Jai Prakash Jindal of Delhi's Lawrence Road Mandi said that the prices have been going up continuously. "Currently, wheat prices is at Rs 2560 per quintal. It is likely to rise further to the level of Rs 2,600 in the coming days during this festive season," he said.

Also Read | Concessional import duties on edible oils in place till March 2023

The mandi prices were ruling at around Rs 2,150-Rs 2,175/quintal since the ban on wheat export was imposed on May 14 this year.

Jindal said that production was at lower side this year and the government did not stop export at the right time. "A lot of wheat was already exported by the time when the government put a ban on the export of wheat. It should have been done earlier," he said.

Government data also showed a similar trend in the average retail prices of wheat, atta, and rice. As per the data of the Consumer Affairs Department, the average retail price of atta was Rs 36.13 per kg. Similarly, the average retail price of rice on Friday was Rs 38.2 per kg and the average retail price of wheat was Rs 31 on Friday.

Traders said that while wheat prices have registered a rise of nearly 14-15 per cent, prices of atta have gone up by nearly 18-19 per cent. Similarly, retail prices have also gone up by nearly 7-8 per cent in Delhi retail markets.

The reasons for the increase in wheat prices include various factors like international demand-supply situation, rise in global commodity prices and conflict between major wheat exporting nations like Ukraine and Russia, etc, the traders said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wheat
rice
Commodities
Economy
Economy & Business
Business News

What's Brewing

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Forests and wildlife at risk

Forests and wildlife at risk

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

DH Toon | 'Loading...': Not working even on 5G?

DH Toon | 'Loading...': Not working even on 5G?

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

A wedding in Oman

A wedding in Oman

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

Will GST Council decide on gaming?

 