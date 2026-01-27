<p>Bengaluru: The Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women (MLACW), among the city's oldest and reputable institutions, is facing the threat of losing its 'autonomous' status as its land lease agreement expired in 2008 and the government has yet to decide on renwewal.</p><p>Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University (BCU) has written to the state government not to approve the admissions at the college, pointing out that students were onboarded despite expiry of the land lease.</p><p>However, the higher education department has given a conditional six-month approval considering the interest of students. "The conditional approval is not retrospective," an official source specified.</p><p>Established in 1972 by historian KNV Shastri, the MLACW caters to 3,500 students. If the government refuses to renew the lease agreement, MLACW will lose its 'autonomous' tag. </p><p>"Even for affiliation, the institution will ahve to show the necessary building infrastrcture and half-acre land. Otherwise, the university will recommend shifting students to other institutions," a BCU source said. </p>.'Will become an MBBS doctor in 2026': Youth amputates foot, seeks disability quota in admission to medical college.<p>In 1978, the government gave one acre of land in Malleshwaram to MLACW. The land, which belongs to the school education and literacy department, was leased for 30 years. The annual lease amount was Rs 1,000.</p><p>The matter came up before the Cabinet last week. A decision on renewing the lease with retrospective effect was deferred due to disagreement over the lease amount. </p><p>"The lease amount, based on the present value, is coming up to Rs 90 crore. A few ministers felt that the amount was too high. So, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the matter would be taken up at the next meeting," a senior minister said.</p><p>In 2022-23, the MLACW got its 'autonomous' status renewed up to 2031-32 by the University Grants Commission (UGC). During the process of issuing a government order, BCU authorities realised that MLACW's land lease had not been renewed since 2008. </p><p>It was also found that there were lapses by both the university and the government as the MLACW was given a no-objection certificate, allowing it to apply for extension of the 'autonomous' status. Apparently, notices are being issued to officials who issued the NOC. </p><p>The Trust has clarified that it was talking to the government since 2008 seeking renewal of land lease for 60 years. Trust chairperson SS Naganand expressed confidence of getting the land lease renewed and that a delegation would meet Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. The Trust also pointed out that it has written 126 letters to the government. </p><p>According to Managing Trustee K Jairaj, 70% of students come from a humble background. "The Trust provides freeships to students who can't pay fees. We're not here to make profits. In fact, some of our trustees donate to the Trust," Jairaj, a former additional chief secretary, said. </p>