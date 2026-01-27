Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lease not renewed for 18 years, Bengaluru college in fix

A decision on renewing the lease with retrospective effect was deferred due to disagreement over the lease amount.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 22:37 IST
India NewsBengalurulease

Follow us on :

Follow Us