<p>Chikkaballapur: The Chikkaballapur police, on Monday, arrested former Congress leader Rajeev Gowda in Kerala, in connection with the case of threat to Shidlaghatta city municipal council commissioner Amrita Gowda.</p>.<p>Chikkaballapur district superintendent of police Kushal Chouksey confirmed the arrest, but said details would be provided on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“Rajeev Gowda parked his car in Mangaluru and left for Kerala on January 22. He was arrested while he was leaving Kerala for Goa. He will be produced before the Shidlaghatta court,” police sources said. </p>.Expelled Congress leader Rajeev Gowda arrested for 'abusing' Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner.<p>Three teams had been formed to trace Gowda. A team comprising of CEN station inspector Suryaprakash and Shidlaghatta circle inspector Anand Kumar arrested the former Congress leader.</p>.<p>He had reportedly threatened the commissioner on phone for removing flexes erected in the town, of the movie ‘Cult’, starring Zaid Khan, son of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p>.<p>Audios of the phone conversation had gone viral on social media. Amrita Gowda and Shidlaghatta JD(S) legislator B N Ravikumar.</p>.<p>The Congress had expelled Rajeev Gowda as the incident snowballed into a major controversy.</p>