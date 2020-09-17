Proposal on TikTok needs China, US approvals: ByteDance

Proposal on TikTok still needs China, US approvals, says ByteDance

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 17 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 13:26 ist
TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the US flag. Credit: Reuters

ByteDance's proposal for US software firm to become a technology partner in its TikTok app still needs approval from Chinese and US officials, the company said on Thursday.

The proposal envisages Oracle becoming a "trusted" technology partner, while a source familiar with the situation said ByteDance is to hold majority ownership of TikTok.

The Trump administration, which has raised concerns that TikTok could hand American user data to the Chinese government, has ordered a ban on it by September 20 unless it is sold to an American firm. 

ByteDance
TikTok
China
United States
Oracle

