Qatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant

Qatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant

Ammonia is mainly made from hydrogen produced from natural gas and nitrogen from the air

Reuters
Reuters, Doha,
  • Aug 31 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

QatarEnergy will build the world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant, which is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tonnes per year, chief executive and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

While conventional ammonia production emits CO2 if it is made with fossil fuel, during the production of blue ammonia any carbon dioxide generated is captured and stored.

The facility, the Ammonia-7 project, will cost $1.156 billion to build and capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process, he added.

"We see an increasing interest in using ammonia as fuel, driven by the need to reduce CO2 emissions in the energy ecosystem," Kaabi said.

Ammonia is mainly made from hydrogen produced from natural gas and nitrogen from the air. It does not emit CO2 when burned.

It is principally used as a raw material for fertiliser and chemicals, but it can also be used as a low-carbon fuel in power stations.

Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Company are the contractors of the project.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Qatar
Ammonia

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 