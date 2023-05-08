RBI fines HSBC Rs 1.74 cr over compliance violation

RBI fines HSBC Rs 1.74 cr over compliance violation

The central bank added that HSBC violated rules relating to submission of information to the country's credit information bureaux

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2023, 18:45 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 18:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it imposed a fine of Rs 1.74 crore ($212,752.95) on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), citing "deficiencies in regulatory compliance".

The central bank added that HSBC violated rules relating to submission of information to the country's credit information bureaux.

Also Read | HSBC defeats proposal to split bank
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
HSBC
Business News
RBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 