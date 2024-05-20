Today's Horoscope – May 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 May 2024, 18:33 IST
Aries
You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Olive Number: 1
Taurus
The moon makes you moody and emotionally brittle. All matters pertaining to finance highlighted today. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made.
Colour: Amber Number: 4
Gemini
Self-control and self-transformation is helpful. Control of others does not bring you safety, success or satisfaction. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Sky-blue Number: 3
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Colour: Lemon Number: 8
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Colour: peach Number: 6
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: White Number: 5
Libra
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Colour: Chrome Number: 2
Scorpio
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Brown Number: 7
Sagittarius
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour.
Colour: Ochre Number: 3
Capricorn
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Pink Number: 9
Aquarius
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Colour: Plum number: 5
Pisces
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Colour: Yellow Number: 6
