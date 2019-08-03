RBI fines PNB Rs 50 lakh for delay in reporting fraud

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2019, 15:37pm ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2019, 15:44pm ist
Picture used for representation. Photo credit: Reuters file photo

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for the delay in reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines.

"RBI observed from the fraud monitoring report-1 submitted by Punjab National Bank on July 10, 2018, that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

In exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, a penalty of Rs 50 lakh was imposed by the RBI on the bank, it added.

In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it for the delay in reporting fraud in an account. 

