Registration for PLI scheme for speciality steel begins from Dec 29

Government approved a Rs 63,225 crore PLI scheme in July for production of speciality steel in the country

  • Dec 29 2021, 22:57 ist
The scheme is expected to generate over 5 lakh jobs. Credit: iStock Photo

Ministry of Steel Wednesday began the registration process and submission of application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel. The registration will close on March 29.

“Ministry of Steel calls for Online Registration and Application Submission under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Speciality Steel at plimos.meconlimited.co.in," steel ministry said in a tweet.

Government approved a Rs 63,225 crore PLI scheme in July for production of speciality steel in the country. The scheme is expected to generate over 5 lakh jobs.

