RIL raised Rs 3.24 lakh cr capital: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance raised Rs 3.24 lakh cr capital through equity sale, rights issue, asset monetisation: Ambani

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 24 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 15:39 ist
Relliance Industries Ltd chairperson Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised a record Rs 3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Thursday.

Addressing shareholders, he said the company raised Rs 3,24,432 crore capital through the sale of stake in digital unit Jio Platforms and retail venture, rights issue and asset monetisation.

"RIL raised USD 44.4 billion – largest-ever capital raise by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India's growth potential," he said.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Venice could be ‘cruising’ into endangerment

Venice could be ‘cruising’ into endangerment

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

 