RIL signs pact to invest in Abu Dhabi petrochemical hub

Reliance signs pact to invest in Abu Dhabi petrochemical hub

A company statement said the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will join Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's Ruwais project

PTI
PTI, New DelhI,
  • Jun 29 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 19:07 ist
The company statement did not give details of the investment made. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries has signed a pact to invest an undisclosed amount in a petrochemicals hub in Abu Dhabi.

A company statement said the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will join Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's Ruwais project.

Read more: Ambani and Adani race to fulfil India's green ambition

"Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today announced that Reliance has signed an agreement to join a new world-scale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi," the statement said.

It, however, did not give details of the investment made.

"The agreement capitalizes on growing demand for these critical industrial raw materials and leverages the strengths of ADNOC and Reliance as global industrial and energy leaders.

"The project will be constructed in the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ," the statement added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance
Abu Dhabi
petrochemicals

What's Brewing

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

Maharashtra gears up to protect children from Covid

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

 