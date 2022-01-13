Reliance to invest Rs 5.94L cr in green energy projects

Reliance to invest Rs 5.94 lakh crore in green energy, other projects in Gujarat

Reliance will also spend 75 billion rupees to upgrade its Jio telecom network and invest 30 billion rupees in its retail business

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2022, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 17:37 ist
Reliance Industries logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday it would invest Rs 5.94 lakh crore ($80.49 billion) in green energy and other projects in the western state of Gujarat, as the conglomerate targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

The company will invest 5 trillion rupees over a span of 10 to 15 years to set up a 100 gigawatts renewable energy power plant and has already started scouting land for the project, it said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The remaining sum will consist of 600 billion rupees for setting up solar modules and fuel cells and 250 billion rupees for investment in existing projects and new ventures over the next three to five years.

Also Read | Reliance-ACRE, Welspun frontrunners to acquire bankrupt Sintex Industries: Report

Reliance will also spend 75 billion rupees to upgrade its Jio telecom network and invest 30 billion rupees in its retail business.

"These projects will create 10 lakh (1 million) direct/indirect employment opportunities (in Gujarat)," Reliance said.

In June last year, Reliance had said it would invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Industries Ltd
Business News
India News
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector

 