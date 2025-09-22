Lamborghini skids on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, driver booked for rash driving

<p>A high-end Lamborghini skidded on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai’s</a> Coastal Road and crashed into a divider on Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The driver, 52-year-old Atish Shah, escaped without injuries, though the front portion of the car was badly damaged.</p><p>According to police, Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road. was on his way to Colaba when the accident occurred. Preliminary assessment suggests the wet road, following heavy rain, may have caused the car to lose control. The damaged vehicle was later towed away, and the Worli police have asked the RTO to inspect it for any technical faults.</p><p>A case of rash driving has been registered against Shah.</p><p>Meanwhile, a video of the accident circulated widely on social media. Industrialist Gautam Singhania, known for his love of cars, also weighed in on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip – what’s going on with Lamborghini?”</p>.Driver? Manufacturer? Software developer…who is liable when an AI-powered car meets with an accident?