india

Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The gun battle broke out in the morning at a forest in Abhujmaad area, adjoining Maharashtra, when a team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official said.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 07:15 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 07:15 IST
