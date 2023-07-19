Rubrik to provide $10-million ransomware recovery warranty

Rubrik, a Zero Trust Data Security company, has introduced a $10-million ransomware recovery warranty. The warranty covers expenses related to the recovery and restoration of data protected by Rubrik in the event that data cannot be recovered following a ransomware attack.

The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack, the company said.

“With the ever-growing sophistication of cybercrime, reducing the risk of a ransomware attack to zero has become a harrowing task. This ongoing evolution demands organisations to stay vigilant and ready for the inevitable instance of a cyber attack,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubrik.

Ransomware attacks have grown into an estimated $8.4T industry globally, becoming one of the greatest threats to our economy.

According to the Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, surveying over 1,600 IT and security leaders, more than half of the respondents’ organizations were impacted by a ransomware attack in the last year, the company said.

In India, 26 per cent of respondents reported their organizations experienced over 100 attempted cyber attacks within the last year alone and 51% of companies suffered a loss of customers as a result of a cyber attack, said a statement.