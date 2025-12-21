Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Speeding Mahindra Thar hits pedestrian, 60-year-old dies in Bengaluru

According to the police, the accident took place around 10.45 pm when a 25-year-old woman was driving the jeep at high speed from ISRO Junction towards HAL.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 00:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 00:00 IST
Bengaluru newspedestrianthar

Follow us on :

Follow Us