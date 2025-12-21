<p>Bengaluru: A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep on Old Airport Road late Friday night. The incident occurred near the Rajeshwari Theatre bus stop in Murugeshpalya.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Jayapal, a resident of Anandpura in JB Nagar.</p>.<p>According to the police, the accident took place around 10.45 pm when a 25-year-old woman was driving the jeep at high speed from ISRO Junction towards HAL. The jeep hit Jayapal when he attempted to cross the road. The impact of the collision left the senior citizen with grievous injuries.</p>.<p>Passersby and emergency responders rushed Jayapal to a nearby hospital.</p>.New pickup rules at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport ease chaos, but long walks irk passengers.<p>However, he succumbed to his injuries en route and was declared brought dead by the doctors.</p>.<p>The JB Nagar traffic police arrived at the spot shortly after the incident for inspection. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, the police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death.</p>.<p>“We have taken the driver, Anjali Narendran, into custody and seized the Mahindra Thar involved in the accident. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash,” a senior police officer said.</p>