<p>Bengaluru: Entertainment and wellness sessions marked the Christmas edition of Bhumika Club on Saturday, making it a fitting celebration of the year's close and new beginnings. Held at Indiranagar Club, the venue wore a festive look, with audience members donning Santa hats and red or white outfits.</p>.<p>The occasion was the 14th Bengaluru edition of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils presents Bhumika, powered by Manipal Hospitals. An initiative of Deccan Herald and Prajavani, Bhumika Club aims to provide women a platform to connect, engage and network. Several participants were accompanied by their children and spouses.</p>.<p>The evening opened with a breast cancer awareness session led by Dr Poonam Patil, consultant in medical oncology, immunotherapy and precision medicine at Manipal Hospitals. She said that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women. It occurs particularly in the 35–50 age group, a phase of life often marked by peak productivity and family responsibilities. She said the survival probability is very high if the cancer is detected at an early stage.</p>.<p>Dispelling common myths, Dr Poonam explained that most breast lumps are benign, that breast cancer can affect women even if they are not lactating, and that in rare cases men can also develop the disease. She urged women above 20 to regularly observe their bodies and examine their breasts and underarms for unusual changes using their fingertips. The signs can range from new lumps or thickening in the breast or underarm (often painless) to changes in breast shape or size, blood-stained discharge, nipples turning inward, or persistent pain. If a change does not go away in two to three weeks, she advised consulting a doctor for clarification.</p>.<p>The focus then shifted to fitness and movement. Zumba instructor Chandana Lakshmikanth underscored the importance of daily exercise and said that age is no bar when it comes to dancing. Participants pushed chairs aside or moved closer to the stage to groove with her to numbers such as Ek Do Teen and Monica.</p>.<p>The event, which ran for over two hours, was interspersed with performances, interactive activities and prizes. Young students from Padmini Priya Nruthya Kala Academy presented a Bharatanatyam recital depicting Yashoda and the gopis attempting to pacify little Krishna, who is upset at being denied maakhan (butter). Singer Anagha M kept the energy high with sing-alongs to popular Kannada songs such as Jokae and Naguva Nayana.</p>.<p>In the latter half of the programme, two audience members competed in a cookery challenge, preparing kesari bhat and sheera. Stand-up comedian Varshini brought the evening to a close with laughter-filled observations on matchmaking.</p>