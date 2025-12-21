Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Christmas edition of Bhumika Club blends wellness, fitness and festive cheer

Zumba instructor Chandana Lakshmikanth underscored the importance of daily exercise and said that age is no bar when it comes to dancing.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 00:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 00:06 IST
Bengaluru newsfitnessbhumika clubWellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us