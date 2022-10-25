Sangeeta Verma named acting chairperson of Competition Commission of India

Sangeeta Verma named acting chairperson of CCI

  • Oct 25 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 21:55 ist
Sangeeta Verma at the CCI-CII National Conference in Mumbai, September 17, 2022. Credit: Twitter/@CCI_India

The government on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma as the acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The appointment follows full-time Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta demitting office on Tuesday.

Verma is currently a member at the regulator.

Also Read | CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson

Her appointment will be effective from Wednesday for a "period of three months or till appointment of regular Chairperson or till any further orders, whichever is the earliest," according to an official order.

Gupta had taken over as the CCI chairperson in November 2018.

