Sangeeta Verma named acting chairperson of Competition Commission of India

The government on Tuesday appointed Sangeeta Verma as the acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The appointment follows full-time Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta demitting office on Tuesday.
Verma is currently a member at the regulator.
Also Read | CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson
Her appointment will be effective from Wednesday for a "period of three months or till appointment of regular Chairperson or till any further orders, whichever is the earliest," according to an official order.
Gupta had taken over as the CCI chairperson in November 2018.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study
What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?
Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal
Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working
Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC
Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India
'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94