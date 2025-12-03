Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Russian President Vladimir Putin begins two-day India visit on December 4; PM Modi to host private dinner

The Indian and Russian sides are also likely to discuss New Delhi's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 15:48 IST
India NewsRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us