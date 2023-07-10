SAT dismisses appeal by Zee chairman, CEO over market regulator ban

SAT junks appeal by Zee chairman, CEO against Sebi ban

The Sebi in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 10 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 12:34 ist
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday dismissed an appeal from former Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion.

Also Read — Sony’s serious script for India is now a farce

The SAT while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before Sebi.

Securities Appellate Tribunal
Subhash Chandra
Punit Goenka
Sebi
Business News

