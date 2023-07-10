SAT dismisses appeal by Zee chairman, CEO over market regulator ban

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday dismissed an appeal from former Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in publicly listed companies.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion.
Also Read — Sony’s serious script for India is now a farce
The regulator in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.
The SAT while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before Sebi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne