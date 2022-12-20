Sebi to phase out buybacks through stock exchanges

Sebi on Tuesday said buybacks through stock exchanges would be phased out gradually.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also increased the minimum utilisation amount for buybacks through stock exchange to 75 per cent from 50 per cent.

The Sebi also said in a statement that it would permit an upward revision of buyback price through tenders until one working day prior to the record date.

The timeline for completion of buybacks through tender offers has been reduced by 18 days, the statement added.