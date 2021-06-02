SEC letters claim Tesla failed to oversee Musk's tweets

June 1 (Reuters) - US securities watchdog told Tesla Inc last year that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's use of Twitter had twice violated a settlement requiring his tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission had ordered the electric car maker to vet any material public communications Musk made regarding Tesla, following Musk's August 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to possibly take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction.
In correspondence sent to Tesla in 2019 and 2020, the SEC said tweets Musk wrote about Tesla's solar roof production volumes and its stock price were not preapproved by Tesla's lawyers, the Journal reported, citing records of communication that have not been previously reported.
"Tesla has abdicated the duties required of it by the court's order," the WSJ reported, citing a letter signed by a senior SEC official.
The SEC and Tesla were not immediately available for comment.
Check out DH latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja
Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle
Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums
4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database
Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades
DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
What is the cost of having a child in China?