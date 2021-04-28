Sensex climbs over 280 points in opening trade

Sensex climbs over 280 points in opening trade, reclaims 49,000-mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 09:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark index BSE Sensex climbed 284.68 points to 49,228.82 in the opening session, while the NSE Nifty rose by 76.75 points to 14,729.80 as markets opened. On Tuesday, Sensex rallied 558 points, while Nifty added nearly 170 points.

More updates to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
National Stock Exchange
Bombay Stock Exchange
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 