SFIO to probe Jaiprakash Associates, Jaypee Infratech

SFIO to probe Jaiprakash Associates, Jaypee Infratech for financial irregularities

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 16:07 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) will probe Jaypee group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates and bankruptcy-bound Jaypee Infratech for alleged financial irregularities, according to a source.

The probe agency comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

The source said the ministry has ordered an SFIO probe against Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infratech.

Jaypee group, which is into construction, cement, power, real estate, hotel and hospital businesses, has been facing crisis in the last few years due to defaults in debt repayments and huge delays in completion of housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The group has already sold many cement and power plants to reduce its debt.

Jaypee Infratech, which is a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, went into an insolvency process in August 2017. In December last year, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) comprising 13 banks and around 21,000 homebuyers approved the resolution plan of NBCC.

On November 6, 2019, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days. In December, the CoC approved NBCC's resolution plan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Banking
SFIO
Finance

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 