Shell gives employees 8% bonus after record profit

The bonus will apply to the vast majority of Shell's 82,000 employees

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 03 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 19:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Shell will give its employees a one-off 8% bonus after the energy giant reported two consecutive quarters of record profit, the company said on Thursday.

The bonus will apply to the vast majority of Shell's 82,000 employees but will exclude senior management of executive vice president level and higher.

"The award enables those employees to share in our current operational and financial success – it is not a response to inflation or cost-of-living challenges," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The British oil and gas giant last week reported a second consecutive quarter of record profits, lifted by soaring energy prices and refining margins.

Shell
Business News

