No anti-reflective coating on the display. But, this not a deal breaker, as no devices in its price segment offer such feature

Specifications:

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+(1080 x 2392p) AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, pixel density of 387 (ppi) pixel per inch | Durability: IP54 rating, Panda Glass protection on the back and display, which also comes with additional pre-applied with screen guard and free cover case with retail box | Processor: 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU| Operating System: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5 | Primary camera: 50MP camera (with a 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor, f/1.88 aperture, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4, EIS, 10x digital zoom) with an LED flash. It can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second (fps). | Front camera: 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p video at 60 fps.| Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging | Colours: black, white and blue | Configuration: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage