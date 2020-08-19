SpiceJet launches frequent flyer programme 'SpiceClub'

SpiceJet on Wednesday launched a frequent flyer programme called "SpiceClub" under which members can earn up to 10 reward points on every Rs 100 spent on flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons.

In a press release, the budget carrier said each reward point would be equivalent to Rs 0.50.

It stated SpiceClub (SC) is segregated into four tiers – Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

"As a member, one can earn rewards ranging up to 10 SC points/INR 100 spent on every flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons. SpiceClub members from Silver tier onwards can avail priority check-in and boarding services, and a 20% discount on SpiceMax upgrades," it noted.

A bonus of 250 SC points is credited for booking tickets directly through SpiceJet's website and mobile app, it said.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, "Our all new SpiceClub programme will make your journey even more rewarding, providing huge benefits like free flight vouchers, complimentary meals and amp; upgrades, zero cancellation charges, priority check-in, free seat selection and other exclusive deals each and every time that you fly with us."

After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25, albeit in a curtailed manner.

Scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23. However, special international flights have been allowed by the aviation regulator DGCA.