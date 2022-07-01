Sudhir Chaudhary resigns as CEO of Zee Media

News broadcaster Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Friday said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sudhir Chaudhary has resigned from the position.

Chaudhary's resignation is effected from the close of business hours of July 1, 2022, said a regulatory filing by Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL), without citing any reason for that.

"Sudhir Chaudhary has resigned from the post of CEO of the company," said ZMCL, adding, "he will cease to be the CEO and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from the close of the business hours."

The company has initiated the process for nomination of Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer of the company, as a key managerial personnel in place of Chaudhary, it added.

Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is a part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in ten different languages.