Sun Pharma reports net profit of Rs 2,166 crore for Q3

Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,166 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,059 crore for October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,241 crore in the period under review. It was Rs 9,863 crore in the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

On February 28, 2022, the company's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had acquired all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc; Proactiv YK ; The Proactiv Company Corporation ; and its other assets, the drug major said.

Accordingly, results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 are not comparable to the year-ago periods', it noted. The company's board, which met on Tuesday, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of Re 1 for 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.11 per cent down at Rs 1,039.25 apiece on the BSE.