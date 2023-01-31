Sun Pharma reports net profit of Rs 2,166 crore for Q3

Sun Pharma Q3 profit at Rs 2,166 crore

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,241 crore in the period under review

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,166 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,059 crore for October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,241 crore in the period under review. It was Rs 9,863 crore in the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

On February 28, 2022, the company's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had acquired all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc; Proactiv YK ; The Proactiv Company Corporation ; and its other assets, the drug major said.

Accordingly, results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 are not comparable to the year-ago periods', it noted. The company's board, which met on Tuesday, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of Re 1 for 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.11 per cent down at Rs 1,039.25 apiece on the BSE.

