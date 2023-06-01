SUVs power robust auto sales growth in May

Major car manufacturers in India reported strong growth in sales during May led by robust demands for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) even though semiconductor shortages continue to weigh on vehicle supplies.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 10 per cent jump in sales on a year-on-year basis. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,78,083 units in May 2023 as compared to 1,61,413 units sold in the same month last year.

The company’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales jumped by 15 per cent to 1,43,708 units in May 2023 as compared to 1,24,474 units sold in the same month last year. Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, surged by 65 per cent to 46,243 units in May as against 28,051 units sold in May 2022, according to the monthly data released by Maruti Suzuki on Thursday.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki sales jump 10% to 1,78,083 units in May

However, the sales of mini cars that include Alto and S-Presso dipped by 30 per cent to 12,236 units during the month under review as compared to 17,408 units in May 2022.

Hyundai Motor’s sales jumped by 16 per cent year-on-year to 59,601 units in May, led by strong demands for sports utility vehicles Creta and Venue. The company’s domestic sales increased by 15 per cent to 48,601 units while exports surged by 22.6 per cent to 11,000 units during the month under review.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales surged by 22 per cent to 32,886 units in May.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,883 units in the domestic market and overall, 33,931 vehicles, including exports. “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, Nakra said the company continues to face challenges due to shortage of semiconductor supply.

“The sales volume for both SUVs and Pik-Ups were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU, continued during the month too,” he added.

Toyota sold 19,379 vehicles in May 2023 as against 10,216 units sold in the same month last year, posting year-on-year growth of 89.6 per cent.